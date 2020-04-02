Log in
AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
Air Liquide : Availability of the Pre-Q1 2020 Sales Communication

04/02/2020

Regulatory News:

In conformity with market best practices, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces today that its Pre-Quarterly Sales Communication document for Q1 2020 is available on the company's corporate website under the "Investors" section:

https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-quarter-2020-revenue

This quarterly document aims to assist in the financial modeling of the Group's performance.

The first quarter 2020 sales will be published on April 24 2020.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

    CONTACT: Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com 

 
    SOURCE: Air Liquide 
