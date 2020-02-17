Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 5, 2020

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Air Liquide (Paris:AI) will be held in Paris on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, starting at 3 p.m., on first notice, in the Palais des Congrès, 2 place Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France.

The preliminary meeting notice was published today in the French legal gazette (BALO - Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the Meeting agenda, the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors plans to submit to a vote of shareholders, and instructions for attending, voting and exercising shareholders rights.

The preliminary meeting notice can be consulted online on the Group’s website in the Shareholders section: www.airliquide.com. All the information concerning the Meeting are also available on this website.

The Combined General Meeting provides an opportunity to present the Group’s strategy and its development prospects. All shareholders are invited to vote either by attending the General Meeting in person or by proxy, or by voting by correspondence, or on line. Air Liquide values the participation of each shareholder.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on March 25, 2020. As from that date, the meeting invitation documents (including the voting form) will be sent out to shareholders according to the legal and regulatory requirements, and made available on a dedicated website for those having opted for the electronic invitation. The preparatory documents will also be kept at the disposal of shareholders at Shareholder Services, 75 quai d’Orsay, 75007 Paris, France and published on the Group’s website www.airliquide.com, Shareholders section, according to legal and regulatory requirements.

The Combined General Meeting will be webcast live, in French with simultaneous English translation, and a recorded version will be available on the Group’s website. It will also be available on line for people with hearing impairment.

Air Liquide share ownership (as of December 31, 2019)

32% of the capital held by individual shareholders

of the capital held by individual shareholders 51% of the capital held by non-French institutional investors

of the capital held by non-French institutional investors 17% of the capital held by French institutional investors

UPCOMING DATES

2020 First quarter revenue:

Friday, April 24, 2020

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Dividend ex date*:

Monday, May 11, 2020

Dividend payment date*:

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

* subject to the necessary approvals at the Combined General Meeting scheduled for May 5, 2020

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

