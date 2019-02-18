Log in
Air Liquide : Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2019

02/18/2019 | 02:28pm EST

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Air Liquide will be held in Paris on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, starting at 3 p.m., on first notice, in the Palais des Congrès, 2 place Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France.

The preliminary meeting notice was published today in the French legal gazette (BALO - Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the Meeting agenda, the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors plans to submit to a vote of shareholders, and instructions for attending, voting and exercising shareholders rights.

The preliminary meeting notice can be consulted online on the Group's website in the Shareholders section: www.airliquide.com. All the information concerning the Meeting are also available on this website.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting provides an opportunity to present the Group's strategy and its development prospects. All shareholders are invited to vote either by attending the Shareholders' Meeting in person or by proxy, or by voting by correspondence, or on line. Air Liquide values the participation of each shareholder.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on March 20, 2019. As from that date, the meeting invitation documents (including the voting form) will be sent out to shareholders according to the legal and regulatory requirements, and made available on a dedicated website for those having opted for the electronic invitation. The preparatory documents will also be kept at the disposal of shareholders at Shareholder Services, 75 quai d'Orsay, 75007 Paris, France and published on the Group's website www.airliquide.com, Shareholders section, according to legal and regulatory requirements.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live, in French with simultaneous English translation, and a recorded version will be available on the Group's website. It will also be available on line for people with hearing impairment.

Air Liquide share ownership (as of December 31, 2018)

  • 32% of the capital held by individual shareholders
  • 50% of the capital held by non-French institutional investors
  • 18% of the capital held by French institutional investors

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 19:27:02 UTC
