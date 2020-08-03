Log in
Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
Air Liquide : Completes the Divestiture of schülke

08/03/2020 | 02:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with its announcement on April 7, 2020, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has closed the sale of its subsidiary schülke to EQT, a global investment organization. The total value of the transaction, which is subject to an earn-out provision, is between 925 million euros and 1.0 billion euros.

This transaction illustrates Air Liquide’s strategy to review its business portfolio regularly and to focus on its core gases and healthcare businesses, thereby enhancing Air Liquide’s performance.

Air Liquide intends to continue to develop its healthcare activities, while providing Schülke & Mayr GmbH with the best opportunity for its long-term development.

Schülke & Mayr GmbH
Schülke & Mayr GmbH, headquartered in Germany, is a leader in infection prevention and hygiene for more than 130 years. schülke develops, produces and distributes antiseptics for wound care, disinfectants, medical and cosmetic skin care products and preservatives. The company offers its customers innovative products, technologies and services in its core business fields: Healthcare, Industrial Hygiene and Personal Care. Schülke’s mission is to protect lives worldwide and therewith actively contributes to patient safety. Today, the company employs over 1,250 employees worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. Represented by 22 subsidiaries, schülke operates three production sites in Germany (schülke), France (Bioxal) and Brazil (Vic Pharma).
www.schuelke.com

About EQT
EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup


© Business Wire 2020
