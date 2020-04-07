Log in
Air Liquide : Enters Exclusive Talks With EQT for Sale of Subsidiary Schuelke

04/07/2020 | 03:16am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Air Liquide SA has entered into exclusive talks with investment firm EQT for the potential sale of its infection prevention and hygiene subsidiary Schuelke & Mayr GmbH.

The negotiations are part of the industrial-gas supplier's plan to focus on key businesses in gases and healthcare, it said Tuesday.

The deal is subject to regulators' approval and there has been a dialogue with bodies representing employees, the company said.

No financial details were disclosed.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 2.23% 119.3 Real-time Quote.-7.69%
EQT CORPORATION 11.29% 9.76 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
