Air Liquide : Enters Exclusive Talks With EQT for Sale of Subsidiary Schuelke

By Pietro Lombardi



Air Liquide SA has entered into exclusive talks with investment firm EQT for the potential sale of its infection prevention and hygiene subsidiary Schuelke & Mayr GmbH.

The negotiations are part of the industrial-gas supplier's plan to focus on key businesses in gases and healthcare, it said Tuesday.

The deal is subject to regulators' approval and there has been a dialogue with bodies representing employees, the company said.

No financial details were disclosed.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com