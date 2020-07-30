Air Liquide: H1 2020 Results -10

BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 1,548.6 1,548.6 896.5 NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 882.9 882.9 1,389.8

(a) Restated 1(st) half 2019 following changes in 2019 annual financial statements: financial costs before taxes linked to IFRS 16 are reclassified in other financial expenses whereas they were included in net finance costs on 30 june 2019. A distinction is now made between other non-cash items under which the adjustment of this cost is recognized as well as income and expenses under IAS 19 and IFRS 2 and other cash items.

(b) As of June 30, 2019, lease debts were considered as financial debts. Since December 31, 2019, repayments of lease debts and related interest paid out have been reported separately.

The analysis of net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period is as follows:

(in millions of euros) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 1,033.5 1,025.7 1,474.2 Bank overdrafts (included in current borrowings) (150.6) (129.2) (84.4) NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 882.9 896.5 1,389.8

Net debt calculation

(in millions of euros) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Non-current borrowings (a) (11,123.7) (11,567.2) (12,487.9) Current borrowings (a) (3,608.6) (1,831.8) (2,162.0) TOTAL GROSS DEBT (14,732.3) (13,399.0) (14,649.9) Cash and cash equivalents 1,033.5 1,025.7 1,474.2 TOTAL NET DEBT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (13,698.8) (12,373.3) (13,175.7)

(a) The lease liabilities are not included in the financial debt since December 31, 2019. June 30, 2019 has been restated from the impacts of these liabilities in order to have the same comparison basis with December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

Statement of changes in net debt

(in millions of euros) 1(st) half 2019 Year 2019 1(st) half 2020 Net debt at the beginning of the period (12,534.9) (12,534.9) (12,373.3) Net cash flows from operating activities 1,958.1 4,712.2 2,152.8 Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,535.5) (2,584.8) (1,299.3) Net cash flows used in financing activities excluding changes in borrowings(a) (1,456.2) (1,663.8) (1,524.6) Total net cash flows (1,033.6) 463.6 (671.1) Effect of exchange rate changes, opening net debt of newly acquired companies and others(a) (6.8) (62.4) (14.5) Adjustment of net finance costs(a) (123.5) (239.6) (116.8) Change in net debt (1,163.9) 161.6 (802.4) NET DEBT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (13,698.8) (12,373.3) (13,175.7)

(a) The lease liabilities are not included in the financial debt since December 31, 2019. June 30, 2019 has been restated from the impacts of these liabilities in order to have the same comparison basis with December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902. Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders. Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

