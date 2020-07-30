Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 02:04:19 am
140.975 EUR   +0.23%
01:54aAIR LIQUIDE : Backs Guidance Despite 1st Half Revenue Falls
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -10-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -9-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Liquide: H1 2020 Results -10-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 01:35am EDT
 BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD     1,548.6          1,548.6          896.5 
NET CASH AND CASH 
 EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF 
 THE PERIOD                  882.9            882.9            1,389.8

(a) Restated 1(st) half 2019 following changes in 2019 annual financial statements: financial costs before taxes linked to IFRS 16 are reclassified in other financial expenses whereas they were included in net finance costs on 30 june 2019. A distinction is now made between other non-cash items under which the adjustment of this cost is recognized as well as income and expenses under IAS 19 and IFRS 2 and other cash items.

(b) As of June 30, 2019, lease debts were considered as financial debts. Since December 31, 2019, repayments of lease debts and related interest paid out have been reported separately.

The analysis of net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period is as follows: 

 
(in millions of euros)         June 30, 2019  December 31, 2019  June 30, 2020 
Cash and cash equivalents      1,033.5        1,025.7            1,474.2 
Bank overdrafts (included in 
 current borrowings)           (150.6)        (129.2)            (84.4) 
NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  882.9          896.5              1,389.8

Net debt calculation 

 
(in millions of euros)         June 30, 2019  December 31, 2019  June 30, 2020 
Non-current borrowings (a)     (11,123.7)     (11,567.2)         (12,487.9) 
Current borrowings (a)         (3,608.6)      (1,831.8)          (2,162.0) 
TOTAL GROSS DEBT               (14,732.3)     (13,399.0)         (14,649.9) 
Cash and cash equivalents      1,033.5        1,025.7            1,474.2 
TOTAL NET DEBT AT THE END OF 
 THE PERIOD                    (13,698.8)     (12,373.3)         (13,175.7)

(a) The lease liabilities are not included in the financial debt since December 31, 2019. June 30, 2019 has been restated from the impacts of these liabilities in order to have the same comparison basis with December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

Statement of changes in net debt 

 
(in millions of euros)            1(st) half 2019  Year 2019   1(st) half 2020 
Net debt at the beginning of the 
 period                           (12,534.9)       (12,534.9)  (12,373.3) 
Net cash flows from operating 
 activities                       1,958.1          4,712.2     2,152.8 
Net cash flows used in investing 
 activities                       (1,535.5)        (2,584.8)   (1,299.3) 
Net cash flows used in financing 
 activities excluding changes in 
 borrowings(a)                    (1,456.2)        (1,663.8)   (1,524.6) 
Total net cash flows              (1,033.6)        463.6       (671.1) 
Effect of exchange rate changes, 
 opening net debt of newly 
 acquired companies and 
 others(a)                        (6.8)            (62.4)      (14.5) 
Adjustment of net finance 
 costs(a)                         (123.5)          (239.6)     (116.8) 
Change in net debt                (1,163.9)        161.6       (802.4) 
NET DEBT AT THE END OF THE 
 PERIOD                           (13,698.8)       (12,373.3)  (13,175.7)

(a) The lease liabilities are not included in the financial debt since December 31, 2019. June 30, 2019 has been restated from the impacts of these liabilities in order to have the same comparison basis with December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The slideshow that accompanies this release is available as of 9:30 am (Paris time) at www.airliquide.com.

Throughout the year, follow Air Liquide on Twitter: @AirLiquideGroup.

UPCOMING EVENTS

2020 3(rd) Quarter Revenue:

October 23, 2020 

 
 
A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and 
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 
employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, 
nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and 
energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at 
the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902. Air 
Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term 
performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's 
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and 
responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational 
excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network 
organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment 
and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and 
environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and 
delivers greater value to all its stakeholders. Air Liquide's revenue 
amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life 
and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is 
listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to 
the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006064/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com

Media Relations

media@airliquide.com 

 
    SOURCE: Air Liquide 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -0.28% 140.65 Real-time Quote.11.45%
CAC 40 0.60% 4958.74 Real-time Quote.-17.55%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.10% 3300.16 Delayed Quote.-11.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur AIR LIQUIDE
01:54aAIR LIQUIDE : Backs Guidance Despite 1st Half Revenue Falls
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -10-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -9-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -8-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -7-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -6-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -5-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -4-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -3-
DJ
01:35aAIR LIQUIDE : H1 2020 Results -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 184 M 24 944 M 24 944 M
Net income 2020 2 305 M 2 714 M 2 714 M
Net Debt 2020 12 397 M 14 598 M 14 598 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 66 314 M 78 044 M 78 085 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 67 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 134,57 €
Last Close Price 140,65 €
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thierry Peugeot Director
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE11.45%78 044
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.32%71 099
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.88%29 680
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-28.05%22 552
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-16.07%16 614
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.0.75%15 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group