Air Liquide: H1 2020 Results -9

Geographic and segment information

H1 2019 H1 2020 Operating Operating (in millions of income OIR income OIR euros and %) Revenue recurring margin Revenue recurring margin Americas 4,217 730 17.3% 3,975 744 18.7% Europe 3,611 688 19.0% 3,440 680 19.8% Asia-Pacific 2,405 473 19.7% 2,236 484 21.7% Middle East and Africa 303 47 15.7% 269 39 14.3% Gas & Services 10,536 1,938 18.4% 9,920 1,947 19.6% Engineering and Construction 176 0 0.1% 104 (21) -20.5% Global Markets & Technologies 240 24 9.9% 249 24 9.8% Reconciliation - (149) - - (137) - TOTAL GROUP 10,952 1,814 16.6% 10,273 1,813 17.6%

Consolidated income statement

1(st) half 2019 (in millions of euros) 1(st) half 2019 restated 1(st) half 2020 Revenue 10,952.1 10,952.1 10,272.8 Other income 78.1 78.1 53.3 Purchases (4,230.3) (4,230.3) (3,631.3) Personnel expenses (2,183.5) (2,183.5) (2,183.1) Other expenses (1,738.6) (1,738.6) (1,614.3) Operating income recurring before depreciation and amortization 2,877.6 2,877.6 2,897.4 Depreciation and amortization expenses (1,063.7) (1,063.7) (1,084.3) Operating income recurring 1,813.9 1,813.9 1,813.1 Other non-recurring operating income 0.1 0.1 9.3 Other non-recurring operating expenses (85.7) (85.7) (101.5) Operating income 1,728.3 1,728.3 1,720.9 Net finance costs (a) (205.7) (185.1) (170.5) Other financial income 3.8 3.8 9.6 Other financial expenses (a) (36.6) (57.2) (55.1) Income taxes (385.4) (385.4) (380.8) Share of profit of associates 2.8 2.8 0.5 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 1,107.2 1,107.2 1,124.6 - Minority interests 48.0 48.0 46.2 - Net profit (Group share) 1,059.2 1,059.2 1,078.4 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 2.25 2.25 2.29

(a) Restated 1(st) half 2019 following changes in 2019 annual financial statements: financial costs before taxes linked to IFRS 16 are reclassified in other financial expenses whereas they were included in net finance costs on 30 june 2019.

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS (in millions of euros) December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Goodwill 13,943.0 13,914.6 Other intangible assets 1,555.0 1,511.5 Property, plant and equipment 21,117.8 20,921.7 Non-current assets 36,615.8 36,347.8 Non-current financial assets 646.0 618.6 Investments in associates 154.4 163.9 Deferred tax assets 256.6 252.5 Fair value of non-current derivatives (assets) 26.3 76.7 Other non-current assets 1,083.3 1,111.7 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 37,699.1 37,459.5 Inventories and work-in-progress 1,531.5 1,579.1 Trade receivables 2,477.9 2,247.3 Other current assets 803.0 804.8 Current tax assets 98.0 8.0 Fair value of current derivatives (assets) 31.3 35.3 Cash and cash equivalents 1,025.7 1,474.2 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 5,967.4 6,148.7 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE(a) - 305.2 TOTAL ASSETS 43,666.5 43,913.4 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in millions of euros) December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Share capital 2,602.1 2,604.0 Additional paid-in capital 2,572.9 2,594.4 Retained earnings 11,582.7 12,202.5 Treasury shares (128.8) (177.4) Net profit (Group share) 2,241.5 1,078.4 Shareholders' equity 18,870.4 18,301.9 Minority interests 454.0 454.4 TOTAL EQUITY 19,324.4 18,756.3 Provisions, pensions and other employee benefits 2,521.2 2,381.9 Deferred tax liabilities 2,051.9 2,048.4 Non-current borrowings 11,567.2 12,487.9 Non-current lease liabilities 1,087.8 1,069.9 Other non-current liabilities 261.6 185.8 Fair value of non-current derivatives (liabilities) 45.8 38.9 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 17,535.5 18,212.8 Provisions, pensions and other employee benefits 268.4 259.6 Trade payables 2,566.6 2,199.3 Other current liabilities 1,629.0 1,688.3 Current tax payables 200.1 201.2 Current borrowings 1,831.8 2,162.0 Current lease liabilities 243.6 232.5 Fair value of current derivatives (liabilities) 67.1 24.6 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,806.6 6,767.5 LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE(a) - 176.8 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 43,666.5 43,913.4

(a) On April 7, 2020, Air Liquide announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiation with EQT, a global investment organization, for the sale of its subsidiary Schülke & Mayr GmbH.

Consolidated cash flow statement

1(st) half 2019 (in millions of euros) 1(st) half 2019 restated(a) 1(st) half 2020 Operating activities Net profit (Group share) 1,059.2 1,059.2 1,078.4 Minority interests 48.0 48.0 46.2 Adjustments: -- Depreciation and amortization 1,063.7 1,063.7 1,084.3 -- Changes in deferred taxes (0.8) (0.8) 1.8 -- Changes in provisions 36.6 36.6 (12.9) -- Share of profit of associates (2.8) (2.8) (0.4) -- Profit/loss on disposal of assets (54.9) (54.9) (7.2) -- Net finance costs(a) 147.9 127.3 119.7 -- Other non cash items(a) 71.1 60.8 Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital 2,296.9 2,347.5 2,370.7 Changes in working capital (330.7) (330.7) (157.0) Other cash items(a) (8.1) (58.6) (60.9) Net cash flows from operating activities 1,958.1 1,958.1 2,152.8 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1,201.3) (1,201.3) (1,319.9) Acquisition of consolidated companies and financial assets (446.4) (446.4) (63.9) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 110.8 110.8 68.7 Proceeds from sale of financial assets 0.1 0.1 13.8 Dividends received from equity affiliates 1.3 1.3 2.0 Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,535.5) (1,535.5) (1,299.3) Financing activities Dividends paid -- L'Air Liquide S.A. (1,161.9) (1,161.9) (1,306.7) -- Minority interests (36.2) (36.2) (42.8) Proceeds from issues of share capital 23.4 23.4 26.7 Purchase of treasury shares (148.8) (148.8) (50.4) Net financial interests paid (187.5) (187.5) (166.9) Increase (decrease) in borrowings 399.5 399.5 1,319.6 Lease liabilities repayments(b) (121.4) Net interests paid on lease liabilities(b) (20.3) Transactions with minority shareholders (1.5) (1.5) (9.7) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (1,113.0) (1,113.0) (371.9) Effect of exchange rate changes and change in scope of consolidation 24.7 24.7 11.7 Net increase (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents (665.7) (665.7) 493.3 NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE

