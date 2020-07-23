Log in
Air Liquide : Invests EUR125 Million in Oxygen-Production Plant

07/23/2020 | 03:16am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Air Liquide SA said Thursday that it would invest 125 million euros ($144.5 million) to build an oxygen production plant in the Netherlands.

The French industrial-gas supplier said the plant will have a production capacity of 2,200 tons of oxygen per day. It is planned to be operational in 2022.

The planned air separation unit for oxygen production will have an energy-storage system of up to 40 megawatt hours that will facilitate more renewable energy on the grid.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 21 187 M 24 534 M 24 534 M
Net income 2020 2 305 M 2 669 M 2 669 M
Net Debt 2020 12 322 M 14 269 M 14 269 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 65 772 M 76 240 M 76 164 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 67 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 134,10 €
Last Close Price 139,50 €
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thierry Peugeot Director
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE10.54%76 240
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.71%69 996
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.71%29 041
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.64%22 715
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-11.54%17 255
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.6.72%16 930
