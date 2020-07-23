Air Liquide : Invests EUR125 Million in Oxygen-Production Plant

By Giulia Petroni

Air Liquide SA said Thursday that it would invest 125 million euros ($144.5 million) to build an oxygen production plant in the Netherlands.

The French industrial-gas supplier said the plant will have a production capacity of 2,200 tons of oxygen per day. It is planned to be operational in 2022.

The planned air separation unit for oxygen production will have an energy-storage system of up to 40 megawatt hours that will facilitate more renewable energy on the grid.

