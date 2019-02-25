Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Liquide : Invests in Electrolyzer in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:20am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) is investing in an electrolyzer that will be built in Canada, the French company said on Monday.

The 20-megawatt-capacity electrolyzer will help Air Liquide develop carbon-free hydrogen production and supply hydrogen in North America, the industrial gases group said.

Electrolyzers are used to produce hydrogen by breaking down water into hydrogen and oxygen via electricity.

Air Liquide didn't disclose the financial details of its investment.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR LIQUIDE
03:20aAIR LIQUIDE : Invests in Electrolyzer in Canada
DJ
02/22AIR LIQUIDE : Healthcare wins the EURORDIS 2019 Company Award for Technology
PU
02/21AIR LIQUIDE : Idex, STEP, and Toyota create HysetCo to promote the development o..
PU
02/18AIR LIQUIDE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2019
PU
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02/14AIR LIQUIDE : 2018 Profit Fell
DJ
02/11AIR LIQUIDE SA : annual earnings release
02/07AIR LIQUIDE : Airgas, an Air Liquide Company, to Acquire Tech Air
AQ
02/06AIR LIQUIDE : Air Gas to Buy Tech Air From CI Capital Partners
DJ
02/05AIR LIQUIDE : Acquires Two Swiss Companies
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 22 024 M
EBIT 2019 3 761 M
Net income 2019 2 264 M
Debt 2019 12 657 M
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 19,69
P/E ratio 2020 17,94
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 47 024 M
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 116 €
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Pierre Dufour Director
Karen L. Katen Independent Director
Thierry Peugeot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE0.97%53 298
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 720
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD15.70%36 811
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES7.19%34 199
GIVAUDAN8.52%22 786
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 652
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.