Air Liquide : Invests in Electrolyzer in Canada

By Olivia Bugault

Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) is investing in an electrolyzer that will be built in Canada, the French company said on Monday.

The 20-megawatt-capacity electrolyzer will help Air Liquide develop carbon-free hydrogen production and supply hydrogen in North America, the industrial gases group said.

Electrolyzers are used to produce hydrogen by breaking down water into hydrogen and oxygen via electricity.

Air Liquide didn't disclose the financial details of its investment.

