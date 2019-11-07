Air Liquide : May Sell Schuelke Unit, Sources Say -- Reuters

--Air Liquide has hired J.P. Morgan (JPM) to help in the sale of the French company's Schuelke unit, Reuters reported Thursday, citing "people close to the matter."

--A deal for Germany's Schuelke, maker of hygiene products, could fetch up to $1.1 billion, the report said.

--Both Air Liquide and J.P. Morgan declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-air-liquide-divestiture-exclusive/exclusive-air-liquide-puts-german-disinfectants-maker-schuelke-on-the-block-sources-idUSKBN1XH2A1

