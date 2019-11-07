Log in
Air Liquide

Air Liquide : May Sell Schuelke Unit, Sources Say -- Reuters

11/07/2019

--Air Liquide has hired J.P. Morgan (JPM) to help in the sale of the French company's Schuelke unit, Reuters reported Thursday, citing "people close to the matter."

--A deal for Germany's Schuelke, maker of hygiene products, could fetch up to $1.1 billion, the report said.

--Both Air Liquide and J.P. Morgan declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-air-liquide-divestiture-exclusive/exclusive-air-liquide-puts-german-disinfectants-maker-schuelke-on-the-block-sources-idUSKBN1XH2A1

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -0.67% 119.1 Real-time Quote.21.61%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.11% 130.755 Delayed Quote.32.25%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 22 208 M
EBIT 2019 3 756 M
Net income 2019 2 263 M
Debt 2019 12 992 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 24,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,96x
Capitalization 56 501 M
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 122,56  €
Last Close Price 119,90  €
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Dufour Director
Karen L. Katen Independent Director
Thierry Peugeot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE21.61%62 556
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 598
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.71%32 361
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP66.92%20 955
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 939
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.69.48%15 630
