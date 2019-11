By Olivia Bugault



Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) said Wednesday that it is mulling the sale of its subsidiary Schuelke as it looks to ensure the long-term development of the German disinfectants maker.

"Being at the very preliminary stage of this process, different scenarios are being reviewed and no assurance can be given that this will result in a divestment," the French company said.

