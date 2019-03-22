Log in
Air Liquide Signs Agreement for ASU at Severstal's CherMK Site

03/22/2019 | 04:20am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Air Liquide said Friday that it signed a long-term agreement to design, construct and own a new air separation unit producing 2,000 tons of oxygen a day at Russian steelmaker Severstal PAO's (CHMF.MZ) CherMK site in Cherepovets, Russia.

The deal will increase Air Liquide's production capacity at the site to more than 7,000 tons of oxygen a day, making Cherepovets one of the steel industry's largest industrial gas-production units worldwide, Air Liquide said. It will be the third ASU installed and operated by Air Liquide in Cherepovets since 2007.

The project will be operated by Air Liquide Severstal, a joint-venture established in 2005 between the two companies, the French industrial gas supplier said.

The ASU should be operational by the end of 2020 and improve energy efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions by 20,000 tons a year, the company said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
Change Last 1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.18% 113.2 4.15%
SEVERSTAL' PAO
SEVERSTAL' PAO 0.63% 15.93 15.97%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 22 013 M
EBIT 2019 3 754 M
Net income 2019 2 365 M
Debt 2019 12 641 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 20,47
P/E ratio 2020 18,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 48 508 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 116 €
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Pierre Dufour Director
Karen L. Katen Independent Director
Thierry Peugeot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE4.15%55 194
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 840
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD12.11%35 730
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES6.19%32 042
GIVAUDAN12.08%23 750
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 634
