Air Liquide Signs Agreement for ASU at Severstal's CherMK Site

By Patrick Costello

Air Liquide said Friday that it signed a long-term agreement to design, construct and own a new air separation unit producing 2,000 tons of oxygen a day at Russian steelmaker Severstal PAO's (CHMF.MZ) CherMK site in Cherepovets, Russia.

The deal will increase Air Liquide's production capacity at the site to more than 7,000 tons of oxygen a day, making Cherepovets one of the steel industry's largest industrial gas-production units worldwide, Air Liquide said. It will be the third ASU installed and operated by Air Liquide in Cherepovets since 2007.

The project will be operated by Air Liquide Severstal, a joint-venture established in 2005 between the two companies, the French industrial gas supplier said.

The ASU should be operational by the end of 2020 and improve energy efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions by 20,000 tons a year, the company said.

