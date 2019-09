By Pietro Lombardi



Air Liquide will invest 30 million euros ($33.1 million) to build a hydrogen manufacturing unit as part of a long-term contract for the supply of hydrogen that it has signed with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.

The unit, which will be owned and operated by Air Liquide, will be built on the Tabangao refinery in Batangas, Philippines, the industrial-gases supplier said Thursday.

