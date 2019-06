By Nathan Allen



Air Liquide said Wednesday that it has signed two long-term supply agreements with U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum.

The French industrial-gases producer said it will supply a total of 900 tons a day of oxygen to Marathon's refineries in Texas City, Texas and Garyville, Louisiana.

The agreements nearly double the amount of oxygen Air Liquide supplies to Marathon.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com