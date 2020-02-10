Air Liquide : Signs Three Contract With BASF in Belgium

By Olivia Bugault

Air Liquide said Monday that it has signed three new contracts with BASF SEin Belgium.

The French industrial company said it has signed a 15-year agreement with the German firm to renew its airgas supply to existing installations in the Antwerp basin, Belgium.

Under the other contracts, Air Liquide will build and operate a nitrogen removal unit that should be operational by mid-2021 and, "it will purchase part of the methane fraction generated during the BASF production process and valorize it as a feedstock in its hydrogen production plants," it said.

The company didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

