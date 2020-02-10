Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Liquide : Signs Three Contract With BASF in Belgium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:26am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Air Liquide said Monday that it has signed three new contracts with BASF SEin Belgium.

The French industrial company said it has signed a 15-year agreement with the German firm to renew its airgas supply to existing installations in the Antwerp basin, Belgium.

Under the other contracts, Air Liquide will build and operate a nitrogen removal unit that should be operational by mid-2021 and, "it will purchase part of the methane fraction generated during the BASF production process and valorize it as a feedstock in its hydrogen production plants," it said.

The company didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -0.52% 134.2 Real-time Quote.6.89%
BASF SE 0.11% 62.51 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR LIQUIDE
03:26aAIR LIQUIDE : Signs Three Contract With BASF in Belgium
DJ
02:46aAIR LIQUIDE : Strengthens Its Partnership With BASF in Antwerp With Three New Lo..
BU
02/06AIR LIQUIDE : Obtains the Highest Score From the CDP for Its Sustainable Water M..
BU
02/06AIR LIQUIDE : annual earnings release
02/06AIR LIQUIDE : Semi-annual Update on the Air Liquide Liquidity Contract
BU
01/31AIR LIQUIDE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/28AIR LIQUIDE : in Exclusive Talks to Sell Czech Republic, Slovakia Entities
DJ
01/28AIR LIQUIDE : Enters Exclusive Negotiations With Messer to Sell Its Entities in ..
BU
01/27AIR LIQUIDE : renews its collaboration with Solidia Technologies®️
PU
01/27AIR LIQUIDE : Renews Its Collaboration With Solidia Technologies®
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 22 118 M
EBIT 2019 3 751 M
Net income 2019 2 272 M
Debt 2019 13 220 M
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,47x
EV / Sales2020 3,31x
Capitalization 63 607 M
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 128,06  €
Last Close Price 134,90  €
Spread / Highest target 9,86%
Spread / Average Target -5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Dufour Director
Karen L. Katen Independent Director
Thierry Peugeot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE6.89%68 023
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%69 968
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-13.10%27 823
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.47%23 496
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%17 924
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-5.47%17 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group