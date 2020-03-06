Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Liquide: Voting Rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 12:52pm EST

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

Declaration on February 29, 2020 

 
                                  Total number of        Total number of 
                                  voting rights          voting rights 
           Total number of        (including treasury    (excluding treasury 
month      shares                 shares)                shares) 
February   473,269,055            473,269,055            471,294,044 
Previous declaration 
 January 2020 
January    473,133,784            473,133,784            471,515,726

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @AirLiquideGroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005412/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Corporate Communications

Alexandra Rocca

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 93

Annie Fournier

+33 (0)1 40 62 57 18

Investor Relations

Aude Rodriguez

+33 (0)1 40 62 57 08

Muriel Legeron

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 18

Ludmilla Binet

+33 (0)1 40 62 57 37

Shareholder Services

Patrick Renard

+33 (0)1 40 62 51 86

Marie Lapierre

+33 (0)1 40 62 55 72 

 
    SOURCE: Air Liquide 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -3.29% 123.3 Real-time Quote.1.03%
CAC 40 -4.14% 5139.11 Real-time Quote.-9.78%
EURO STOXX 50 -3.91% 3232.07 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR LIQUIDE
12:52pAIR LIQUIDE : Voting Rights
DJ
03/04AIR LIQUIDE : 2019 Universal Registration Document including the annual Financia..
DJ
03/04AIR LIQUIDE : 2019 Universal Registration Document including the annual Financia..
BU
03/02AIR LIQUIDE : in Exclusive Talks With Hivest to Sell Subsidiary CRYOPDP
DJ
03/02AIR LIQUIDE : Share Buyback
DJ
03/02Air Liquide Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations With Hivest Capital Partners t..
DJ
03/02AIR LIQUIDE : Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations With Hivest Capital Partners to..
BU
03/02AIR LIQUIDE : Share Buyback
BU
02/28Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
RE
02/19Air Liquide's Turbo-Brayton Solution Acclaimed by the Maritime Transport Indu..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 749 M
EBIT 2020 4 051 M
Net income 2020 2 571 M
Debt 2020 12 240 M
Yield 2020 2,24%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,18x
EV / Sales2021 3,02x
Capitalization 60 118 M
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 135,38  €
Last Close Price 127,50  €
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pierre Dufour Director
Karen L. Katen Independent Director
Thierry Peugeot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE1.03%67 246
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.63%62 585
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-21.77%24 653
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.07%23 627
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.31%18 468
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-4.23%15 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group