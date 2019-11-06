Log in
Air Liquide : and Sinopec sign an MoU to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen mobility solutions in China

11/06/2019 | 05:10am EST

Air Liquide and Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.) have signed, in Beijing, in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to contribute to the acceleration of the deployment of hydrogen mobility solutions in China.

The chairmen of Air Liquide and Sinopec agree to study the development of hydrogen mobility network and the enhancement of the regulatory framework intrinsic to the development of hydrogen energy in China, home to the world's largest mobility market. Under the agreement, Air Liquide will provide Sinopec with its hydrogen supply chain expertise, from production and storage to distribution, so as to provide competitive hydrogen supply solutions to the Chinese clean mobility markets.

Sinopec is the largest refining, as well as the second largest chemical and fuel retailer company in the world with a network of more than 30,000 retail stations. Air Liquide and Sinopec already have a long term partnership with three existing joint ventures supplying air gases to Sinopec facilities. Both companies also share a common vision on the role of hydrogen as part of the future energy mix.

A member of the Hydrogen Council since September 2018, Sinopec adheres to its vision that hydrogen is key to foster the energy transition. In view of the rapid development of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell industry in China, Air Liquide and Sinopec are aligned on the need to develop a Hydrogen Energy infrastructure network.

Benoît Potier, Air Liquide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:

'We are delighted to strengthen our long term partnership with Sinopec in order to accelerate the rollout of concrete solutions for the development of hydrogen energy infrastructure in China. This initiative represents an important milestone for hydrogen mobility in this major country, home to the largest automotive market in the world. This partnership also illustrates Air Liquide's contribution to the challenge of the energy transition and clean mobility by offering alternative energy solution, in line with the Group's Climate objectives.'

DAI Houliang, Chairman of Sinopec said:

'Sinopec strives for a sustainable energy future for China and the world with our mission of 'better energy for better living'. In the green and low carbon transition of China, we believe that hydrogen will play an important role and we are able to contribute to the hydrogen energy development in China, together with our distinguished partners like Air Liquide.'

Disclaimer

Air Liquide SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:09:00 UTC
