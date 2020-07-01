Log in
Air Liquide : to Build High-Pressure Hydrogen Refueling Station in France

07/01/2020 | 03:29am EDT

By Jessica Sier

Air Liquide SA said Wednesday it will build a high-pressure hydrogen refueling station in southern France, saving more than 1,500 metric tons of carbon emissions per year.

The French company said the station will facilitate up to 20 refuelings per day of long-haul trucks with low-carbon hydrogen for up to 800 kilometers.

The value of the project was not disclosed; however, funding will come from the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region and the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking--a European public/private partnership.

Air Liquide said the station will reduce carbon emissions by more than 1,500 metric tons per year, or the equivalent of more than 2 million kilometers traveled by truck.

The station will be commissioned early 2022 and will mostly serve the first European fleet of eight 44-tonnes low-carbon hydrogen trucks specifically designed within the project.

The company said the project is the first of its kind in Europe.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 21 323 M 23 949 M 23 949 M
Net income 2020 2 350 M 2 639 M 2 639 M
Net Debt 2020 12 447 M 13 979 M 13 979 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 60 534 M 68 123 M 67 987 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 67 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 130,61 €
Last Close Price 128,40 €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thierry Peugeot Director
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE1.74%68 123
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.18%70 452
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.00%22 218
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-30.44%21 931
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-11.26%17 407
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-12.94%13 950
