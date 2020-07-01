Air Liquide : to Build High-Pressure Hydrogen Refueling Station in France

By Jessica Sier



Air Liquide SA said Wednesday it will build a high-pressure hydrogen refueling station in southern France, saving more than 1,500 metric tons of carbon emissions per year.

The French company said the station will facilitate up to 20 refuelings per day of long-haul trucks with low-carbon hydrogen for up to 800 kilometers.

The value of the project was not disclosed; however, funding will come from the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region and the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking--a European public/private partnership.

Air Liquide said the station will reduce carbon emissions by more than 1,500 metric tons per year, or the equivalent of more than 2 million kilometers traveled by truck.

The station will be commissioned early 2022 and will mostly serve the first European fleet of eight 44-tonnes low-carbon hydrogen trucks specifically designed within the project.

The company said the project is the first of its kind in Europe.

