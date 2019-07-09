Air Liquide to Build Texas Air-Separation Unit as Part of Pact With Exxon, Sabic

By Colin Kellaher

Air Liquide on Tuesday said it will invest $140 million in a new air-separation unit and related infrastructure as part of a long-term supply agreement with a joint venture of Exxon Mobil and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (2010.SA), known as Sabic.

The Paris industrial-gases producer said it will supply oxygen and nitrogen to an ethane cracker facility planned near Corpus Christi, Texas, by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

Exxon and Sabic last month said the venture would proceed with the 1.8-million-metric-ton ethane steam cracker.

Air Liquide said it will build a new world-scale air-separation unit in Bay City, Texas, to support the agreement, under which it will supply 2,000 tons of oxygen and 900 tons of nitrogen a day to the facility.

