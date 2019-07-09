Log in
Air Liquide to Build Texas Air-Separation Unit as Part of Pact With Exxon, Sabic

0
07/09/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Air Liquide on Tuesday said it will invest $140 million in a new air-separation unit and related infrastructure as part of a long-term supply agreement with a joint venture of Exxon Mobil and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (2010.SA), known as Sabic.

The Paris industrial-gases producer said it will supply oxygen and nitrogen to an ethane cracker facility planned near Corpus Christi, Texas, by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

Exxon and Sabic last month said the venture would proceed with the 1.8-million-metric-ton ethane steam cracker.

Air Liquide said it will build a new world-scale air-separation unit in Bay City, Texas, to support the agreement, under which it will supply 2,000 tons of oxygen and 900 tons of nitrogen a day to the facility.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -0.29% 122.4 Real-time Quote.13.19%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.14% 76.59 Delayed Quote.11.64%
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.77% 57.92 Delayed Quote.27.14%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 22 300 M
EBIT 2019 3 764 M
Net income 2019 2 341 M
Debt 2019 13 159 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 22,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 52 412 M
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 118  €
Last Close Price 123  €
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Pierre Dufour Director
Karen L. Katen Independent Director
Thierry Peugeot Director
