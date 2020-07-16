Log in
Air Liquide

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
News 
News

Air Liquide to Invest EUR100 Million in NLMK Steel Plant in Russia

07/16/2020 | 04:50am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Air Liquide SA said Thursday that it is entering into a partnership with Russian steel producer Novolipetsk Steel, in which it will invest about 100 million euros ($114 million) in a site in Lipetsk, western Russia.

The French company, which focuses on the distribution of gases for a variety of industries, said it will build and own a new air-separation unit at the NLMK site, which will help the plant increase its steel production. The new unit will be ready in 2023, the company said.

Air Liquide Executive Vice President Francois Jackow said the partnership would help toward more energy efficiency at the site.

"This is a concrete illustration of how Air Liquide can contribute to a modern responsible industry," he said.

The company has operated in Russia since 1989 and founded its Russian subsidiary, OOO Air Liquide, in 2005.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.04% 137.55 Real-time Quote.8.95%
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL 0.76% 138.42 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.34% 71.2836 Delayed Quote.14.70%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 187 M 24 156 M 24 156 M
Net income 2020 2 305 M 2 628 M 2 628 M
Net Debt 2020 12 322 M 14 050 M 14 050 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 64 827 M 74 020 M 73 914 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 67 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 134,10 €
Last Close Price 137,50 €
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thierry Peugeot Director
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE8.95%74 020
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.86%70 625
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.72%24 643
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.10%22 345
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-11.95%17 082
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-2.92%15 501
