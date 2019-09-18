Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE

(AI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Liquide : to Invest in US Gulf Coast After Methanex Supply Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

By Max Bernhard

Air Liquide plans to invest more than $270 million in the U.S. gulf coast region and significantly increase production capacity there after striking a long-term supply deal with Methanex.

Under the agreement, Air Liquide will supply oxygen, nitrogen and utilities to Methanex's upcoming methanol plant expansion project in Geismar, Louisiana, the industrial-gases supplier said Wednesday.

The company said it plans to invest in two new large air-separation units and infrastructure assets connected to its Mississippi River Pipeline.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 0.20% 128.2 Real-time Quote.17.98%
METHANEX CORPORATION -4.50% 48.08 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR LIQUIDE
12:15pAIR LIQUIDE : to Invest in US Gulf Coast After Methanex Supply Deal
DJ
09/12Air Liquide Signs Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Contract in Philippines
DJ
09/05Seven European Companies Partner With Equinor on Carbon Capture
DJ
09/04Emirates' Clark says won't take new planes unless engines are truly ready
RE
07/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Capital One, Beyond Meat, Netflix
07/30AIR LIQUIDE : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
07/30H1 2019 RESULTS : Sustained sales growth combined with step-up in operating marg..
PU
07/23Air Liquide Renews Contracts With Shell Chemicals in Canada
DJ
07/09Air Liquide to Build Texas Air-Separation Unit as Part of Pact With Exxon, Sa..
DJ
07/03Big French Industry Players Sign AI Manifesto
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 22 378 M
EBIT 2019 3 765 M
Net income 2019 2 297 M
Debt 2019 12 946 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 23,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 54 640 M
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 128,52  €
Last Close Price 127,95  €
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Pierre Dufour Director
Karen L. Katen Independent Director
Thierry Peugeot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE17.98%60 409
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 825
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD41.57%44 818
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES7.02%29 837
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP66.10%20 581
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group