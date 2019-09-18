Air Liquide : to Invest in US Gulf Coast After Methanex Supply Deal

By Max Bernhard



Air Liquide plans to invest more than $270 million in the U.S. gulf coast region and significantly increase production capacity there after striking a long-term supply deal with Methanex.

Under the agreement, Air Liquide will supply oxygen, nitrogen and utilities to Methanex's upcoming methanol plant expansion project in Geismar, Louisiana, the industrial-gases supplier said Wednesday.

The company said it plans to invest in two new large air-separation units and infrastructure assets connected to its Mississippi River Pipeline.

