AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIZ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/24
2.6 AUD   --.--%
06:00pAir New Zealand orders eight Boeing 787 jets for long-haul flights
RE
04:17pAir New Zealand in Major Order of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners
DJ
05/21Airbus prepares counter-punch to new Boeing mid-sized jet
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Air New Zealand in Major Order of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners

05/26/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Air New Zealand said Monday it has committed to buy eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft.

At current list prices, the order has a value of US$2.7 billion, though Air New Zealand said it had negotiated a significant discount and the companies had agreed not to disclose the actual price.

The order, which has an option to increase the number of aircraft to as many as 20 and has substitution rights that would allow a switch from the larger 787-10 aircraft to smaller 787-9s, will replace a current fleet of eight Boeing 777-200 aircraft that will be phased out by 2025. The first of the new jets will join the airline in 2022, adding to a current fleet of 13 787-9 Dreamliners.

The new aircraft will be powered by GE Aviation's GEnx-1B engines, Air New Zealand said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED End-of-day quote.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 0.00% 2.6 End-of-day quote.-13.91%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.24% 354.9 Delayed Quote.8.70%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 5 780 M
EBIT 2019 372 M
Net income 2019 267 M
Debt 2019 1 609 M
Yield 2019 8,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
P/E ratio 2020 9,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 3 054 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,63  NZD
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-13.91%2 000
DELTA AIR LINES INC.8.46%35 429
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.51%21 258
AIR CHINA LTD.9.42%16 279
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-3.35%13 167
ANA HOLDINGS INC-3.82%11 810