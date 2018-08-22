Air New Zealand : Annual Profit Rises, Fuel Costs Pose Challenge

Log in
08/22/2018 | 11:16pm CEST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Air New Zealand Ltd. (AIR.NZ) said its annual net profit rose by 2%, as the carrier tapped into a tourism boom by adding seats and sought to counter the impact of rising fuel costs.

The airline said its net profit totalled 390 million New Zealand dollars (US$261.3 million) in the year through June. Revenue rose by 7% to about NZ$5.5 billion.

Pre-tax earnings were NZ$540 million, up more than 2%. The company previously said it expected earnings before tax in the recently concluded year to be higher than the prior period.

The carrier declared a final dividend of 11 New Zealand cents per share, bringing the full-year payout to 22 cents, a nearly 5% increase from the previous year.

Looking ahead, Air New Zealand said it expected underlying earnings before taxation to be between NZ$425 million and NZ$525 million in the 2019 fiscal year, assuming an average jet fuel price of US$85 per barrel. That excludes an estimated NZ$30 million to NZ$40 million impact from schedule changes due to the global Rolls-Royce engine issues.

The company also said it would buy seven new A321 NEO jets from Airbus, with phased delivery from to 2020 to 2024. Capacity growth in the next year, meanwhile, would be between 4% and 6% for the airline overall, as it adds service to Chicago and Taipei and a second daily flight to Singapore.

Rising fuel costs are a big concern across the industry and some investors fear that will soon cut into profits.

Air New Zealand, though, has benefited as some competitors trimmed capacity. Emirates Airline pulled some flights out of New Zealand and American Airlines Inc. made its Auckland service seasonal. Some Chinese carriers have also reduced frequency of flights.

Air New Zealand's new alliance with Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd. could also spur growth on routes between the two countries.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 5:37 p.m. ET to show that Air New Zealand said its net profit totalled 390 million New Zealand dollars (US$261.3 million) in the year through June. The original version misstated the currency conversion.
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 5 449 M
EBIT 2018 570 M
Net income 2018 398 M
Debt 2018 1 129 M
Yield 2018 6,43%
P/E ratio 2018 9,64
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 3 818 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,19  NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jonathon Bingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
