Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air New Zealand : Auckland Regional Lounge to triple in capacity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:08am CEST

The lounge will cater for up to 265 customers, offering more than three times the seating of the current regional lounge. It is scheduled to open mid next year, upstairs on Level 1 of the Auckland Airport domestic terminal, where it will offer expansive views of the runway. The current lounge and valet service will continue to be available throughout the development.

There are also plans for the airline's Wellington Airport Domestic Lounge to undergo a refurbishment in the coming months with seating numbers to increase by 10 percent to 374. There will be six different zones in the new lounge to meet the needs of customers - including a café and bar, barista station, business, lounge and quiet areas as well as a self-service food and drinks station.

A new regional lounge is currently under construction at Tauranga Airport and will offer three times more seating than the current lounge. It is expected to open later this year. Plans are also underway for brand new regional lounges in Christchurch and Nelson.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Anita Hawthorne says the airline is focused on continued investment in its network of lounges to enhance the customer experience.

'We know there is huge demand for Air New Zealand's network of lounges, so we're delighted to be able to go through the process of redeveloping our regional lounges in Auckland, Christchurch, Nelson and Tauranga along with our domestic lounge in Wellington to enhance the experience our customers have on the ground before they fly.'

'Air New Zealand's customers are at the core of our business and we expect to see annual passenger numbers grow from 17 million to 19 million over the next two years, so it's important to invest in our lounges in order to meet this growth.'

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 03:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
05:08aAIR NEW ZEALAND : Auckland Regional Lounge to triple in capacity
PU
09/12AIR NEW ZEALAND : Regulation of airport fees will add $12.82bn of benefits to Au..
AQ
09/10AIR NEW ZEALAND : Award-winning New Zealand on top of the world
AQ
09/09AIR NEW ZEALAND : Hawaii return fares drop to $500
AQ
09/07VIRGIN AUSTRALIA : versus Air New Zealand - latest round of the food fight
AQ
09/07AIR NEW ZEALAND : Tourism awards showcase top industry performers
AQ
09/06Virgin Australia strategy, CEO search complicated by airline investors
RE
09/06AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays t..
FA
09/06AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/05AIR NEW ZEALAND : Celebrates Decade As Australasia #1 Airline
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Air New Zealand Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/14Air New Zealand (ANZFY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Air New Zealand's Cash Flows Are Poised To Soar - Prepare For Even Higher Div.. 
2017AIR NEW ZEALAND : Growth and 6% Dividends Where You Might Not Think to Look 
2017New changes in the airlines ETF 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 5 898 M
EBIT 2019 457 M
Net income 2019 312 M
Debt 2019 1 553 M
Yield 2019 6,71%
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
P/E ratio 2020 9,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 3 610 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,12  NZD
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED2 351
DELTA AIR LINES4.05%40 284
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC32.23%24 294
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP2.46%17 379
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.91%17 220
AIR CHINA LTD.-41.56%14 315
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.