Air New Zealand : Board of Directors appointment

0
10/01/2019 | 12:18am EDT

Laurissa Cooney is of Te Āti Hau Nui a Pāpā Rangi (Whanganui) descent and is a professional independent Director with several iwi affiliated entities as well as Chief Financial Officer for Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi. She has previously held senior auditing and consulting roles with Deloitte in New Zealand and Deloitte Touche in London.

Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says Ms Cooney will bring a strong regional tourism and iwi perspective to the Board.

'Laurissa Cooney is a Director of Tourism Bay of Plenty and several iwi affiliated entities around New Zealand. She will strengthen the Board with a new depth of perspective to some of the key stakeholder groups and communities that are highly important to the airline's future success. Alongside this she brings strong commercial skills and a passion for leadership, which is reflected in her current doctoral studies on the topic.'

Laurissa Cooney will be up for election by shareholders at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting next year.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 04:17:02 UTC
