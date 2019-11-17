Log in
>
Equities
>
NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE
>
Air New Zealand Limited
AIR
NZAIRE0001S2
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
(AIR)
Report
No quotes available
--
NZD
--.--%
09:10p
Air New Zealand Cancels Some Flights Due to Engine Issues
DJ
11/06
WATCH
: K-Pop group SuperM stars in Korean Air's newest safety video
AQ
11/05
AIR NEW ZEALAND
: 'It's a Beautiful Day' to fly to Hawke's Bay
PU
Summary
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
Air New Zealand Cancels Some Flights Due to Engine Issues
0
11/17/2019 | 09:10pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
BOEING COMPANY (THE)
1.15%
371.68
15.25%
ROLLS-ROYCE
0.49%
733.2
-11.66%
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
09:10p
Air New Zealand Cancels Some Flights Due to Engine Issues
DJ
11/06
WATCH
: K-Pop group SuperM stars in Korean Air's newest safety video
AQ
11/05
AIR NEW ZEALAND
: 'It's a Beautiful Day' to fly to Hawke's Bay
PU
10/24
United Airlines and Air New Zealand Announce First Ever Nonstop Service Betwe..
AQ
10/23
AIR NEW ZEALAND
: ramps up regional services
PU
10/23
START SPREADING THE NEWS
: Air New Zealand reveals Auckland-New York flight deta..
PU
10/23
United, Air New Zealand Plan Nonstop New York/Auckland Flights
DJ
10/22
Air New Zealand to start non-stop Auckland to New York route in 2020
RE
10/22
Air New Zealand to start non-stop Auckland to New York route in 2020
RE
10/22
AIR NEW ZEALAND
: New era for Air New Zealand's International Network
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020
5 966 M
EBIT 2020
425 M
Net income 2020
296 M
Debt 2020
1 454 M
Yield 2020
7,87%
P/E ratio 2020
10,3x
P/E ratio 2021
9,12x
EV / Sales2020
0,77x
EV / Sales2021
0,72x
Capitalization
3 145 M
More Financials
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
2,64 NZD
Last Close Price
2,80 NZD
Spread / Highest target
10,9%
Spread / Average Target
-5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target
-14,1%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Jeff McDowall
Chief Executive Officer
Dame Therese Maria Walsh
Chairman
Stephan Deschamps
Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson
Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
2 014
DELTA AIR LINES INC.
13.93%
36 631
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
10.49%
23 409
RYANAIR HOLDINGS
26.56%
16 778
AIR CHINA LIMITED
3.83%
15 994
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
-9.81%
14 266
More Results
