Air New Zealand : Economy Skycouch™ takes out global award

The airline was presented a prestigious Crystal Cabin Award in Hamburg last night for the improvements to the Economy Skycouch which include introducing a dedicated infant harness allowing infants to remain lying down throughout the cruise phase of flight, new infant pod, and for its modification to the existing Skycouch Cuddle Belt which means two children can share the Skycouch lying side by side.

The Crystal Cabin Award is the only international award for excellence in aircraft interior innovation with Air New Zealand winning the Greener Cabin, Health, Safety and Environment category.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman and Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves were in Hamburg to accept the award.

'The Skycouch has always been popular with young families and it's fantastic to be recognised for the enhancements which were designed to help make it easier for families to travel with young children,' says Ms Goodman.

The Air New Zealand designed Skycouch, a row of three Economy seats that convert into a flat, flexible surface for rest, relaxation and play, was first introduced in 2011 and has revolutionised long haul travel in the Economy cabin. The modifications to the Skycouch were introduced in 2018.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia