Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air New Zealand : Economy Skycouch™ wins global award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:07pm EDT

The airline was presented the APEX/IFSA Best Product or Service award at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Awards in Los Angeles.

The enhancements to the Economy Skycouch include introducing a dedicated infant harness allowing infants to remain lying down throughout the cruise phase of flight, new infant pod, and modifications to the existing Skycouch Cuddle Belt which mean two children can share the Skycouch lying side by side.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says the airline is delighted to take out the new APEX/IFSA Best Product or Service Award which recognises innovations in passenger comfort.

'We know our customers love our Skycouch which helps make it easier for families travelling with young children, and even more so since we introduced these enhancements for our youngest travellers. It's fantastic to be recognised for these improvements at the APEX Awards.'

Air New Zealand was also one of 25 airlines to receive the prestigious APEX Five Star Global Rating at the awards - the airline industry's rating programme based solely on verified passenger feedback.

More than one million flights were rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world between July 2018 and the end of June 2019 based on their flight experience, seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
07:07pAIR NEW ZEALAND : Economy Skycouch™ wins global award
PU
09/09AIR NEW ZEALAND : employees farewell All Blacks with special haka
PU
09/05AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/05AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays t..
FA
08/28AIR NEW ZEALAND : Te Ara Nui rōpu wins Diversity Works award
PU
08/22AIR NEW ZEALAND : reports 31-percent drop in earnings
AQ
08/21AIR NEW ZEALAND : blames profit dip on engine issues, fuel
AQ
08/21AIR NEW ZEALAND : announces earnings before taxation of $374 million, maintains ..
PU
08/21AIR NEW ZEALAND : Chief Executive Officer transition update
PU
08/20AIR NEW ZEALAND : and Cathay Pacific extend strategic agreement
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 966 M
EBIT 2020 425 M
Net income 2020 296 M
Debt 2020 1 454 M
Yield 2020 7,97%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 3 099 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,64  NZD
Last Close Price 2,76  NZD
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED2 066
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.45%37 644
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC4.30%22 437
AIR CHINA LTD.9.82%15 954
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-11.09%11 923
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.15.16%11 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group