Air New Zealand : Howzat! Air New Zealand boosts flights for Boxing Day test

It's 32 years since the Black Caps headlined at what many fans consider to be an iconic event on the annual cricketing calendar, and to celebrate Air New Zealand is adding close to 1,000 extra seats to Melbourne across the 25th and 26th of December.

More than 600 seats are available on two extra wide body 777-200 flights that will operate on Christmas Day afternoon and early Boxing Day morning. The remainder of the extra seats will be made available by deploying Air New Zealand's new and larger 214-seat A321 neo aircraft on two flights from Christchurch and two from Auckland.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the airline is anticipating strong interest from fans keen to soak up the atmosphere at Melbourne's home of cricket, the MGG.

'This fixture will be a must do for many Kiwi cricket fans and given the Black Caps' form we expect seats to be snapped up quickly.'

The additional seat capacity is on sale now.

