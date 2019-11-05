Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Air New Zealand : 'It's a Beautiful Day' to fly to Hawke's Bay

11/05/2019 | 08:55pm EST

Michael Bublé will perform a one-off concert at Mission Estate Winery on Saturday 1 February.

The airline will operate 21 additional one-way services in the lead up to and after the concert between Napier and Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch using the airline's 68-seat ATR and 50-seat Q300 turboprop aircraft.

Air New Zealand Regional GM Loyalty & Customer Direct New Zealand Jeremy O'Brien says 'The extra flights will provide around 1,400 additional seats for Michael Bublé concert goers. There's been huge demand for tickets, so we look forward to helping get fans to Hawke's Bay see him perform.'

The extra flights will be available from today.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 01:54:00 UTC
