Air New Zealand : 'It's a Beautiful Day' to fly to Hawke's Bay

Michael Bublé will perform a one-off concert at Mission Estate Winery on Saturday 1 February.

The airline will operate 21 additional one-way services in the lead up to and after the concert between Napier and Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch using the airline's 68-seat ATR and 50-seat Q300 turboprop aircraft.

Air New Zealand Regional GM Loyalty & Customer Direct New Zealand Jeremy O'Brien says 'The extra flights will provide around 1,400 additional seats for Michael Bublé concert goers. There's been huge demand for tickets, so we look forward to helping get fans to Hawke's Bay see him perform.'

The extra flights will be available from today.

