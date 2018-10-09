Air New Zealand : Mitre 10 and Air New Zealand Airpoints™ introduce a new way to pay

The initiative follows a successful three-month trial at a number of Mitre 10 stores in Auckland and is the first time customers will be able to make purchases with Airpoints Dollars at a retailer.

Shoppers will have the ability to pay in full, or for part of their purchases with their Airpoints Dollars, by swiping their Airpoints membership card at checkout when making purchases of $75 or more.*

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Mark Street says it's exciting for the airline to now offer Airpoints members a new way to redeem their Airpoints Dollars, in addition to the more than 2,700 products available at the Airpoints Store, on flights and other travel products.

'We've had a great response from people who have used their Airpoints Dollars for in store purchases during the trial period and we look forward to offering this in all Mitre 10 stores throughout New Zealand.'

Mitre 10 General Manager Marketing Jules Lloyd-Jones says Mitre 10 is thrilled to provide customers with a new way to pay, both in store and online.

'Having offered shoppers the opportunity to earn Airpoints Dollars on purchases for a number of years, we are chuffed to be the first New Zealand retailer to welcome Kiwis to spend them with us too.'

'We are continually investing to enhance our customer experience, especially as shoppers increasingly look for more personalised and diverse ways of purchasing the things they love.

'We are the first home improvement and garden retailer in New Zealand to have an extensive online shopping range, with over 30,000 products available, and this partnership means our customers can both earn and redeem their Airpoints Dollars, whether in store or online.'

Air New Zealand Airpoints is New Zealand's most rewarding loyalty programme with more than 2.9 million members.

Mitre 10 has 83 stores nationwide and is the country's largest home improvement and garden retailer as well as one of the fastest-growing trade merchants.

Ends

*Note to editors: You cannot use your Airpoints Dollars to purchase a Mitre 10 Gift Card.