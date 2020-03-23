Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air New Zealand : New Zealand Earmarks NZ$330 Million to Keep Air Freight Operating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The New Zealand government says it will plow NZ$330 million ($188 million) into keeping the country's air freight links with the rest of the world operating.

The six months of funding is part of the billions of dollars that the government is planning to spend to maintain essential services and soften the severe economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We recognize how important it is to continue the flow of critical imports like medicine, and also support our exporters," Transport Minister Phil Twyford said Tuesday.

"The rest of the world still want our food products like milk and meat," he said.

The government is asking airlines and other air freight businesses to submit proposals for financial support that would allow them to operate freight services on key routes.

It said air freight operators could also play a part in repatriating New Zealanders who are stranded overseas due to the shutdown of most passenger flights.

Air New Zealand Ltd., which received a NZ$900 million line of credit from the government last week, is expected to play a significant role in maintaining freight services.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -35.71% 0.99 End-of-day quote.-1.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
01:28pCoronavirus grounds more flights, takes toll on jobs
RE
01:21pAirlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
03/20AIR NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand PM Urges Only Essential Domestic Travel, Outlines ..
DJ
03/20NEW ZEALAND : Can't Rule Out Community Transmission in 2 New Virus Cases
DJ
03/20Steep capacity cut leaves airlines with overhedged jet fuel headache
RE
03/20Airlines face reckoning as government help comes with strings attached
RE
03/20Airlines face reckoning as government help comes with strings attached
RE
03/20AIR NEW ZEALAND : Norwegian Air gets lifeline but it may not be enough
RE
03/20AIR NEW ZEALAND : Govt steps in to protect Air New Zealand
AQ
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 058 M
EBIT 2020 -78,8 M
Net income 2020 -128 M
Debt 2020 1 691 M
Yield 2020 11,0%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,09x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 900 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,46  NZD
Last Close Price 0,80  NZD
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 82,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Dame Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-1.98%638
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-63.49%13 611
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.83%12 547
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.51%11 549
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.78%10 208
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-28.23%8 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group