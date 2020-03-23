Air New Zealand : New Zealand Earmarks NZ$330 Million to Keep Air Freight Operating

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The New Zealand government says it will plow NZ$330 million ($188 million) into keeping the country's air freight links with the rest of the world operating.

The six months of funding is part of the billions of dollars that the government is planning to spend to maintain essential services and soften the severe economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We recognize how important it is to continue the flow of critical imports like medicine, and also support our exporters," Transport Minister Phil Twyford said Tuesday.

"The rest of the world still want our food products like milk and meat," he said.

The government is asking airlines and other air freight businesses to submit proposals for financial support that would allow them to operate freight services on key routes.

It said air freight operators could also play a part in repatriating New Zealanders who are stranded overseas due to the shutdown of most passenger flights.

Air New Zealand Ltd., which received a NZ$900 million line of credit from the government last week, is expected to play a significant role in maintaining freight services.

