MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Air New Zealand : New Zealand PM Urges Only Essential Domestic Travel, Outlines Alert System

03/20/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Travel within New Zealand should be curtailed and people over 70 or with underlying medical conditions are advised to stay home, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday, outlining the latest measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In a televised speech, Ms. Ardern said New Zealand is introducing a four-tier system of alerts to communicate what steps people should take to reduce the risk of transmission.

The country is at now level two, which means the virus is contained but the risk of transmission is growing. The highest level, four, would require eliminating most personal contact and the closure of schools and businesses except for essential services such as supermarkets and utilities.

"The international situation is changing rapidly and we need to clearly sign-post the changes New Zealanders will be asked to make as we step up our efforts to limit the spread of the virus," Ms. Ardern said. "Please be strong, be kind, and unite against COVID-19," she said.

New Zealand closed its border to foreign visitors on Thursday and banned indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. The country has 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Saturday. The health ministry said it can't rule out community transmission in two of the latest cases.

Ms. Ardern said some of the measures needed at the level-two alert are already in place.

In addition, she said people should only travel within New Zealand if it's essential and the elderly and people with compromised immunity or respiratory conditions should stay at home.

Workplaces should reduce employee-to-employee contacts and maximize the number of people working from home.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -12.50% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED -7.83% 4.59 End-of-day quote.-4.18%
