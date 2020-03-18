Log in
Air New Zealand Limited

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
News 
News

Air New Zealand : New Zealand Raises Travel Advice to Highest Level--'Do Not Travel'

03/18/2020

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The New Zealand government is advising citizens to avoid overseas travel given of the coronavirus pandemic.

The travel-alert level is now at its highest--and it is the first time the government has issued a broad "do not travel" warning, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Thursday.

The advice "reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing," Mr. Peters said. "Borders are closing. You may not be able to return to New Zealand when you had planned to. You should therefore organize to come home now."

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -12.50% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED -2.35% 4.98 End-of-day quote.-6.04%
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 821 M
EBIT 2020 329 M
Net income 2020 198 M
Debt 2020 1 402 M
Yield 2020 14,3%
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
P/E ratio 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 1 733 M
