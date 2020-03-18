Air New Zealand : New Zealand Raises Travel Advice to Highest Level--'Do Not Travel'

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The New Zealand government is advising citizens to avoid overseas travel given of the coronavirus pandemic.

The travel-alert level is now at its highest--and it is the first time the government has issued a broad "do not travel" warning, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Thursday.

The advice "reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing," Mr. Peters said. "Borders are closing. You may not be able to return to New Zealand when you had planned to. You should therefore organize to come home now."

