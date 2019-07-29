Log in
Air New Zealand : Suits actor Rick Hoffman to star in Air New Zealand's next safety video

07/29/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Hoffman plays a lawyer in the rugby themed video alongside a star-studded Kiwi cast which features several All Blacks including Head Coach Steve Hansen and Captain Kieran Read, actor Cliff Curtis, Former Black Ferns Captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and members of the renowned 1987 All Blacks squad, along with former Wallabies Captain George Gregan.

The Suits actor first visited New Zealand in 2017 and took to Twitter praising the airline as being 'by far the most accommodating' airline in the world, and 'insisting' on being Air New Zealand's next spokesperson.

Hoffman says Air New Zealand's reputation for making engaging safety videos was a huge drawcard to being involved.

'Air New Zealand is renowned for its safety videos and for risk taking and creativity. People want to see something fun onboard and Air New Zealand just has so much fun.

'Kiwis are the nicest, friendliest, most laid-back crew. Air New Zealand has the most human customer service I've ever experienced - they're incredible.'

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand & Content Marketing Jodi Williams says when Hoffman insisted on becoming the airline's spokesperson it became clear he was going to be a fantastic ambassador for the next safety video.

'Rick's on and offscreen personality is infectious and goes hand in hand with the character of our tongue-in-cheek safety videos. He was fantastic to have on set and we had so much fun teaching him the 'Kiwi' way of doing things.'

The Suits star has been overt about his love for New Zealand in media and social media.

'It's a love affair with New Zealand. It's incredible - the food is amazing and the people are amazing. It's the way it should be everywhere. I eventually plan on living there - not illegally but maybe becoming a resident somehow.'

Air New Zealand's next safety video will be released on Thursday 1 August.

Footage of a behind the scenes interview with Rick Hoffman from the safety video set can be downloaded here.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 21:09:06 UTC
