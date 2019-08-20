Air New Zealand : and Cathay Pacific extend strategic agreement

Air New Zealand Chief Strategy, Networks and Alliances Officer Nick Judd says the Cathay Pacific partnership plays a significant role in the airline's Pacific Rim network strategy.

'Since forming an alliance in 2013, we've together increased frequency and capacity between New Zealand and Hong Kong, providing travellers with up to four services a day.

'Hong Kong is an important gateway for travel within North Asia, including into Southern China and beyond. We have a strong partnership with Cathay Pacific and together we can stimulate tourism and trade, as well as providing customers with better connectivity and choice.'

Cathay Pacific Director Commercial Lavinia Lau says New Zealand is an important part of its network and a popular destination for customers.

'Our joint venture alliance with Air New Zealand has allowed us to offer more flights and more seats between Hong Kong and New Zealand, while also enabling us to introduce new routes such as our non-stop seasonal service to Christchurch which will step up from three to four flights per week this year. With this partnership extended for a further five years, we can continue to offer more choice and convenience to our customers when they fly with us.'

During peak months, the alliance partners jointly operate a total of 25 return services per week, including four services between Christchurch and Hong Kong.

