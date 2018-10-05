Log in
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Air New Zealand : and Singapore Airlines welcome renewed regulatory approval for alliance

10/05/2018 | 12:52am CEST

The renewed New Zealand regulatory approval is the final step in enabling the two flag carriers to extend their alliance for a further five years until March 2024.

Air New Zealand Chief Strategy, Networks and Alliances Officer, Nick Judd, says the approval reaffirms the airline's alliance strategy.

'Partnerships such as this have been key to successfully growing Air New Zealand's international network and delivering important benefits to our customers. Singapore Airlines has been a strong alliance partner and we are excited at the opportunities the re-authorisation provides our two airlines,' says Mr Judd.

Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Tan Kai Ping says, 'The decision to re-authorise the alliance reinforces the benefits it has delivered to the New Zealand market in its first four years. We look forward to continue working closely with our alliance partner Air New Zealand, to provide even more travel options for our customers.'

Since the launch of the alliance in January 2015, the two airlines have increased flight frequency on routes between New Zealand and Singapore, providing travellers with greater choice and convenience. This included a new Wellington-Singapore service via Australia in 2016, along with increased peak season services to Christchurch.

The alliance has increased seat capacity by more than 25 percent between New Zealand and Singapore. The carriers will be launching a third daily service between Auckland and Singapore on 28 October 2018, boosting capacity by 40 per cent on the route, with more than 165,000 additional seats annually. It will also shorten connection times and improve connectivity to destinations in Europe, India and Southeast Asia through the Singapore hub.

During peak months, the airlines will jointly operate a total of 35 return services a week between New Zealand and Singapore, including services from Wellington and Christchurch.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Air New Zealand Communications:
Email: media@airnz.co.nz│ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Singapore Airlines Public Affairs:
Phone: +65 6541-5880 (office hours) Phone: +65 9753-2126 (after office hours)
Email: public_affairs@singaporeair.com.sg

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 22:52:02 UTC
