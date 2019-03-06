Air New Zealand : brings BROODS charity concert to Nelson

L.A. based siblings Georgia and Caleb Nott will return to their hometown to perform BROODS Homecoming for Nelson to around 1000 local emergency services staff, volunteers and affected members of the Tasman and Nelson community, as well as locally based Air New Zealand employees on Thursday 21 March.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the concert will be a special way to say thank you to the staff and volunteers who fought the fires and rallied around the 2,500 affected residents.

'So many local people assisted the cause selflessly, some to the point of exhaustion. The sense of community in Tasman and Nelson is immense and this concert is our way of giving back to say thank you.

'Air New Zealand is also a major employer in the Nelson-Tasman region and a number of Nelson Air New Zealand employees were affected or helped out in some way. We are more than happy to put on this concert and join the community in thanking those emergency workers for their relief efforts.'

Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne says welcoming international act BROODS back to their hometown will be a very special way to give back to the community.

'BROODS are talented performers and I have enjoyed their music for years. It is wonderful to see international artists like Georgia and Caleb achieving on the world stage. I am really looking forward to their concert and appreciate them making themselves available to help our and their local community.'

Nelson-born duo BROODS is about to tour their recently released album Don't Feed The Pop Monster and are honoured to be putting on a show to lift the spirits of the community.

'We were devastated to see the footage of the fires in our hometown of Nelson, so of course we said yes when Air New Zealand offered to fly us home ahead of our New Zealand tour for those in the Nelson community who were helping!'

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says the concert is a fantastic way to uplift spirits and give thanks to the relief workers.

'It's been an exceptionally challenging time, and this concert gives us the perfect opportunity to show our gratitude to everyone involved in fighting the fires. We have been overwhelmed by the compassion and dedication shown to us from so many organisations.'

Tickets for the invite-only event will be gifted to emergency services workers and volunteers as well as Air New Zealand employees via their respective organisations. A small number of tickets will be available to other deserving Nelson locals via competitions on Air New Zealand social media channels and radio station ZM from Thursday 7 March.

Fans who miss out on tickets to the event which will be held at Nelson College will be able to watch a livestream of the concert via the New Zealand Herald website on the night.

BROODS will be returning to New Zealand this month to perform live on their tour to promote new album Don't Feed The Pop Monster. The duo will be playing in Christchurch Town Hall on March 22nd, Auckland Town Hall on March 24th and Wellington's Homegrown Music Festival on March 23rd before they commence their tour across the US.

