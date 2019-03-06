Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air New Zealand : brings BROODS charity concert to Nelson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 10:12pm EST

L.A. based siblings Georgia and Caleb Nott will return to their hometown to perform BROODS Homecoming for Nelson to around 1000 local emergency services staff, volunteers and affected members of the Tasman and Nelson community, as well as locally based Air New Zealand employees on Thursday 21 March.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism and Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the concert will be a special way to say thank you to the staff and volunteers who fought the fires and rallied around the 2,500 affected residents.

'So many local people assisted the cause selflessly, some to the point of exhaustion. The sense of community in Tasman and Nelson is immense and this concert is our way of giving back to say thank you.

'Air New Zealand is also a major employer in the Nelson-Tasman region and a number of Nelson Air New Zealand employees were affected or helped out in some way. We are more than happy to put on this concert and join the community in thanking those emergency workers for their relief efforts.'

Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne says welcoming international act BROODS back to their hometown will be a very special way to give back to the community.

'BROODS are talented performers and I have enjoyed their music for years. It is wonderful to see international artists like Georgia and Caleb achieving on the world stage. I am really looking forward to their concert and appreciate them making themselves available to help our and their local community.'

Nelson-born duo BROODS is about to tour their recently released album Don't Feed The Pop Monster and are honoured to be putting on a show to lift the spirits of the community.

'We were devastated to see the footage of the fires in our hometown of Nelson, so of course we said yes when Air New Zealand offered to fly us home ahead of our New Zealand tour for those in the Nelson community who were helping!'

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says the concert is a fantastic way to uplift spirits and give thanks to the relief workers.

'It's been an exceptionally challenging time, and this concert gives us the perfect opportunity to show our gratitude to everyone involved in fighting the fires. We have been overwhelmed by the compassion and dedication shown to us from so many organisations.'

Tickets for the invite-only event will be gifted to emergency services workers and volunteers as well as Air New Zealand employees via their respective organisations. A small number of tickets will be available to other deserving Nelson locals via competitions on Air New Zealand social media channels and radio station ZM from Thursday 7 March.

Fans who miss out on tickets to the event which will be held at Nelson College will be able to watch a livestream of the concert via the New Zealand Herald website on the night.

BROODS will be returning to New Zealand this month to perform live on their tour to promote new album Don't Feed The Pop Monster. The duo will be playing in Christchurch Town Hall on March 22nd, Auckland Town Hall on March 24th and Wellington's Homegrown Music Festival on March 23rd before they commence their tour across the US.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 03:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
10:12pAIR NEW ZEALAND : brings BROODS charity concert to Nelson
PU
03/04China-NZ ties ‘still strong'
AQ
03/02AIR NEW ZEALAND : Iwi land deal unlocks expansion plans at Marlborough Airport
AQ
03/01BOEING : Rolls-Royce turbulence finally nearing an end
AQ
02/28Air Canada to Launch Seasonal Flights to Auckland, New Zealand from Vancouver..
AQ
02/27AIR NEW ZEALAND : announces interim profit of $211 million and maintains interim..
PU
02/26AIR NEW ZEALAND : Upgrade of troubled Vanuatu airport nears completion
AQ
02/25AIR NEW ZEALAND : shrinks some domestic fares by half
PU
02/25AIR NEW ZEALAND : Wanaka international airport idea condemned
AQ
02/11AIR NEW ZEALAND : Flight turned back for lack of Chinese landing permit
AQ
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 5 752 M
EBIT 2019 379 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Debt 2019 1 644 M
Yield 2019 8,68%
P/E ratio 2019 10,74
P/E ratio 2020 8,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 2 846 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,58  NZD
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED1 926
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-2.22%33 757
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.58%22 685
AIR CHINA LTD.29.45%19 636
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.98%16 379
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.96%14 986
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.