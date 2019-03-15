Air New Zealand : cancels regional turboprop services out of Christchurch

The airline has cancelled 17 regional services this evening as it is not possible to screen customers and their baggage. Jet operations from Christchurch Airport will continue due to security screening processes in place.

Inbound regional and jet services to Christchurch will continue to operate at this time. Some regional aircraft will depart Christchurch to position to elsewhere on the network - with pilots and crew only onboard.

Customers who are booked to travel are asked to check the arrivals and departure page on the Air New Zealand website for their flight status. Customers affected by cancellations still wanting to travel will be rebooked on the next available service. Customers on cancelled services who no longer wish to travel can receive a refund or hold their fare in credit for up to 12 months.

Air New Zealand apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of its customers and employees is paramount.

The airline has now extended flexibility for customers booked to travel to or from Christchurch. Customers booked to travel on Christchurch services any time until the end of the weekend now automatically have the option to change and rebook any tickets should they no be longer able to travel.

Any change fees and difference in fare for customers who need to rebook will be waived.

Customers can call the airline's contact centre at their convenience or contact the airline via private message on Facebook or Twitter to manage any immediate booking changes. Call volumes are higher than usual as a result of this incident and impacted customers are advised not to call Air New Zealand today to advise of any changes to their travel plans.

Air New Zealand has offered its support to emergency services managing the incident in Christchurch today.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia