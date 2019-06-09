Log in
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Air New Zealand : drops ban on staff tattoos amid discrimination concerns

06/09/2019 | 11:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Air New Zealand said on Monday it was ending a longstanding ban on staff having visible tattoos after facing criticism that the policy discriminated against Māori employees.

Some New Zealanders with indigenous Māori heritage wear tattoos on their face or arms that represent their genealogy and are culturally sacred. But uniform rules at the national carrier restrict them from applying for roles such as flight attendant.

Many culture and rights advocates said the policy was discriminatory and noted that Air New Zealand draws on the Māori language in its marketing campaigns and uses a fern-like symbol known as a 'koru' in its logo and on the tail of its planes.

Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon said the policy was being dropped and non-offensive tattoos would be allowed.

"In conversations we've had with customers and our own people domestically and overseas in the past five months, it's clear that there is growing acceptance of tattoos in New Zealand, particularly as a means of cultural and individual expression," Luxon said in an emailed statement.

Tania Te Whenua, head of Te Whenua Law and Consulting which provides Māori cultural advice to organisations, said New Zealand companies, particularly those that profit from using Māori culture in international marketing campaigns, should respect the cultural rights of their staff.

"That's a shortcoming of the embracing of Māori culture and other cultures by organisations only so far as it's profit-making ... that makes it particularly egregious for Māori," she told Reuters.

The tattoos, known as 'Tā Moko' are a deeply sacred expression of cultural identity, Te Whenua added.

"When there are policies which seek to extinguish the visual representation of that practice it's quite hard-hitting," she said.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 5 763 M
EBIT 2019 365 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Debt 2019 1 601 M
Yield 2019 8,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
P/E ratio 2020 9,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 863 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,59  NZD
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED1 924
DELTA AIR LINES INC.10.10%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-0.54%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.13.87%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-0.93%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-4.41%11 799
