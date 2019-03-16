Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air New Zealand : engineer confirmed among those killed in Friday's shooting tragedy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

Lilik Abdul Hamid, an aircraft maintenance engineer in Christchurch, was in the Deans Avenue Mosque at the time of the attacks.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the airline is devastated to lose one of its team.

'Lilik has been a valued part of our engineering team in Christchurch for 16 years, but he first got to know the team even earlier when he worked with our aircraft engineers in a previous role overseas. The friendships he made at that time led him to apply for a role in Air New Zealand and make the move to Christchurch. His loss will be deeply felt by the team.

'Lilik, his wife Nina and their children Zhania and Gerin are well known and loved by our close-knit team of engineers and their families, who are now doing all they can to support the family alongside our leadership team and the airline's special assistance team. Our thoughts are with them and their family and friends as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

'I would also like to acknowledge the many, many other families, including the families of some of our other team members, who have also lost loved ones in this tragedy, and the wider Muslim and Christchurch communities.

'Like so many others here in New Zealand and around the world I am appalled by Friday's events. New Zealand is well known internationally for its warmth and acceptance of all people and this attack cuts to the very core of who we are.

'At Air New Zealand we welcome all as friends and will continue to do so.'

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 00:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
08:34pAIR NEW ZEALAND : engineer confirmed among those killed in Friday's shooting tra..
PU
06:34pAIR NEW ZEALAND : update on Christchurch services
PU
03/15AIR NEW ZEALAND : Update on Air New Zealand Christchurch regional services
PU
03/15THE LATEST : 48 people hospitalized after NZ shootings
AQ
03/15AIR NEW ZEALAND : cancels regional turboprop services out of Christchurch
PU
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND : offering flexibility following Christchurch incident
PU
03/14AIR LEASE : Delivers Airbus A320-200neo to Air New Zealand
AQ
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays t..
FA
03/08Star Alliance opens new lounge at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol; Premium lounge ..
AQ
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 5 752 M
EBIT 2019 379 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Debt 2019 1 644 M
Yield 2019 9,48%
P/E ratio 2019 9,83
P/E ratio 2020 8,16
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 2 605 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,58  NZD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED1 783
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.59%34 755
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.44%21 789
AIR CHINA LTD.27.09%19 205
RYANAIR HOLDINGS14.88%15 851
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-11.23%14 458
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.