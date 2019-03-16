Air New Zealand : engineer confirmed among those killed in Friday's shooting tragedy

Lilik Abdul Hamid, an aircraft maintenance engineer in Christchurch, was in the Deans Avenue Mosque at the time of the attacks.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the airline is devastated to lose one of its team.

'Lilik has been a valued part of our engineering team in Christchurch for 16 years, but he first got to know the team even earlier when he worked with our aircraft engineers in a previous role overseas. The friendships he made at that time led him to apply for a role in Air New Zealand and make the move to Christchurch. His loss will be deeply felt by the team.

'Lilik, his wife Nina and their children Zhania and Gerin are well known and loved by our close-knit team of engineers and their families, who are now doing all they can to support the family alongside our leadership team and the airline's special assistance team. Our thoughts are with them and their family and friends as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

'I would also like to acknowledge the many, many other families, including the families of some of our other team members, who have also lost loved ones in this tragedy, and the wider Muslim and Christchurch communities.

'Like so many others here in New Zealand and around the world I am appalled by Friday's events. New Zealand is well known internationally for its warmth and acceptance of all people and this attack cuts to the very core of who we are.

'At Air New Zealand we welcome all as friends and will continue to do so.'

