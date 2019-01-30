Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air New Zealand : flags weaker earnings as tourism market growth eases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 12:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

WELLINGTON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd lowered its profit outlook by as much as 30 percent on Wednesday as it forecast revenue growth would ease due to weaker tourism, raising broader concerns about slowing arrivals to New Zealand and nearby Australia.

Air New Zealand shares dropped more than 13 percent and were poised for their steepest daily loss in 17 years after the airline said it would lower capacity and review business plans. Shares in Australian rival Qantas Airways Ltd fell by as much as 5.8 percent.

Both countries have been beneficiaries of a boom in tourism arrivals in recent years, led by the fast-growing Chinese market.

But the latest statistics show signs of easing growth, with Chinese arrivals in New Zealand down 4.4 percent in November from the same period the previous year and up just 1.6 percent in Australia.

Air New Zealand said there was a trend of "softening inbound tourism traffic" as well as a weaker domestic leisure travel market that had led it to downgrade its pretax profit forecast to a new range of NZ$340 million (£177.85 million) to NZ$400 million for the financial year ending June 30.

That is as much as 30 percent lower than its previous guidance, taking into account the $NZ30 million to $NZ40 million impact from issues with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC engines included in the latest forecast, Reuters calculations showed. The new estimate also includes a lower fuel-price forecast.

"We are concerned with our latest outlook, which reflects the softer revenue growth we are seeing in the second half," Chief Executive Christopher Luxon said in a statement.

"We have commenced a review of our network, fleet and cost base to ensure the business is on a strong footing going forward."

Westpac Bank economist Paul Clark said New Zealand's total annualised tourism growth was still around 3 percent in the 12 months ended October, but that was much slower than the roughly 11 percent growth hit in 2016 when the tourism boom was at its height.

Judy Chen, the chief executive of New Zealand's Tourism Export Council, said some of the members it represents were reporting a softer summer compared with the previous year.

"There's a variety of reasons," she said. "Going forward, the outlook for Brexit, the potential slow down in the Chinese economy and the trade war will all probably play a role."

A UBS survey of Chinese traveller intentions released last month found a sharp pull-back in plans for trips to long-distance destinations such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States and a preference for trips closer to home in Asia.

Tourism Australia Chief Executive John O'Sullivan said growth rates in Chinese arrivals had slowed from the 2015 peak as the market matured.

"That's why we are putting more focus upon repeat visitation, encouraging travel out of peak travel periods and encouraging our Chinese visitors to venture out of the cities and explore further afield," he said.

Air New Zealand and Qantas, which are due to release half-year financial results next month, declined to comment on Chinese booking trends.

Air New Zealand cut its full-year capacity growth forecast to 4 percent, the bottom end of its prior range of 4 to 6 percent.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON and Jamie Freed in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in BENGALURU; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)

By Charlotte Greenfield and Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.67% 5.59 End-of-day quote.1.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
12:06aAIR NEW ZEALAND : flags weaker earnings as tourism market growth eases
RE
01/24AIR NEW ZEALAND : Tickets on sale for direct Invercargill-Auckland flight
PU
01/24AIR NEW ZEALAND : Brisbane Airport - International travel boosts BNE's passenger..
AQ
01/24AIR NEW ZEALAND : Airport parking in Timaru lands $40,000 revenue in first five ..
AQ
01/23AIR NEW ZEALAND : winging it to the West Coast for Wildfoods
PU
01/21AIR ARABIA : Swissport wins contract with Oman's SalamAir for ground services an..
AQ
01/19AIR NEW ZEALAND : Tahiti airport sees over 60,000 international travellers
AQ
01/17AIR NEW ZEALAND : scores an unprecedented double at 'Oscars of the airline indus..
PU
01/12AIR NEW ZEALAND : Adds Flights for Boxing Day Test
AQ
01/10AIR NEW ZEALAND : Howzat! Air New Zealand boosts flights for Boxing Day test
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 5 883 M
EBIT 2019 466 M
Net income 2019 314 M
Debt 2019 1 548 M
Yield 2019 6,86%
P/E ratio 2019 11,84
P/E ratio 2020 9,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 3 631 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,15  NZD
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED2 487
DELTA AIR LINES-3.79%32 917
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.04%23 050
AIR CHINA LTD.7.46%16 603
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP3.79%16 348
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.00%14 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.