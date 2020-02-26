Air New Zealand : launches tourism campaign to get Kiwis to Tairāwhiti Gisborne

The month-long campaign 'See Gisborne in a new light' which kicks off today showcases a range of experiences in the region such as surfing at local beaches, tasting fantastic food and wine, mountain biking the Pakihi Track, exploring Rere Falls and checking out cultural landmarks such as Maunga Hikurangi.

The campaign activity includes a competition which will feature on the Air New Zealand homepage as well as on Facebook and Instagram. It will also include online content and digital display advertising targeting Wellington and Auckland residents.

Air New Zealand Head of Tourism & Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the airline is committed to working with Tairāwhiti Gisborne to promote tourism to the region, with this campaign a part of a wider programme of partnership activity.

'We've worked closely with tourism leaders in recent years to develop excellent new products for visitors, such as the Maunga Hikurangi experience with Ngāti Porou. We're also looking forward to the new Gisborne Airport terminal being completed in the middle of the year.

'We're also positive about the continued growth of services to and from Tairāwhiti Gisborne going forward. Since 2016, the number of seats on services to and from the region has grown by 30 percent while the average fare has reduced. From the end of March, we'll also be introducing an additional return service on Sunday on our Gisborne-Auckland route.'

Gisborne District Mayor Rehette Stoltz says, 'As a region, we welcome this opportunity to put the national spotlight on us. We have so much on offer here in the Tairāwhiti, and this exposure will create several opportunities for our local community through tourism, increased business opportunities and employment, to name a few. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to our beautiful part of Aotearoa New Zealand.'

Trust Tairāwhiti General Manager Tourism Adam Hughes says, 'We are very excited to work alongside Air New Zealand on this campaign, giving us a chance to highlight our unique region and fresh tourism experiences nationwide.

'Our partnership with Air New Zealand will provide both increased awareness of Tairāwhiti as a holiday destination while also driving important measurable results for our operators and community.'

