Air New Zealand : makes history as Australia's #1 company

For the third consecutive year, Australians have chosen the Kiwi airline as their most respected company. In ranking first, Air New Zealand has outperformed significantly larger businesses and household names.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the airline is determined to be the first choice for Australians and is thrilled its unwavering customer focus has been recognised for the third year running.

'Air New Zealand is in the business of world-class journeys and maintaining such an outstanding performance year in, year out, is down to the incredible efforts of our people to push boundaries and continually enhance all aspects of our customer experience.

'Customer focus underpins reputation leadership. We maintain our leading position by continuing to invest in our aircraft, products and services and by bringing genuine Kiwi warmth to the 17 million journeys we're part of every year.'

Along with operating more trans-Tasman routes from more Australian cities than any other airline, Air New Zealand seamlessly connects Australian travellers to North and South America via its Auckland hub.