Air New Zealand Limited

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

Air New Zealand : names Chief Digital Officer

03/29/2019 | 12:21am EDT

Ms Sepull will join Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon's Executive team on 1 May. She brings more than 20 years of digital and technology leadership experience from around the globe to the airline.

Mr Luxon says securing someone of Ms Sepull's global standing and leadership capability to the airline will further accelerate its digital transformation.

'Air New Zealand is one of the world's best airlines and an outstanding digital strategy and leadership are absolutely critical to maintaining that position and capitalising on many of the opportunities ahead. We are thrilled to have someone of Ms Sepull's standing choose to make New Zealand home and to join us in helping supercharge our airline and nation's success,' Mr Luxon says.

Ms Sepull previously served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer for USAA Financial Services. Prior to that she was Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Kimberly-Clark and was formerly Chief Information Officer at Honda Motor Corporation in the United States.

Ms Sepull has also held positions with IBM and in various start-up technology organisations as well as serving on several customer advisory boards, including with IBM and Gartner. She currently serves as a member of the technical advisory group for the London Stock Exchange.

Ms Sepull says she is excited to join such an iconic global airline, which has been regularly recognised as the best in the world.

'Technology is at the core of enabling growth, simplification, and an outstanding customer experience. I look forward to working with Air New Zealand's Executive and digital teams on this next exciting chapter in the airline's history.'

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 04:20:02 UTC
