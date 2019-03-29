Air New Zealand : names Chief Digital Officer

Ms Sepull will join Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon's Executive team on 1 May. She brings more than 20 years of digital and technology leadership experience from around the globe to the airline.

Mr Luxon says securing someone of Ms Sepull's global standing and leadership capability to the airline will further accelerate its digital transformation.

'Air New Zealand is one of the world's best airlines and an outstanding digital strategy and leadership are absolutely critical to maintaining that position and capitalising on many of the opportunities ahead. We are thrilled to have someone of Ms Sepull's standing choose to make New Zealand home and to join us in helping supercharge our airline and nation's success,' Mr Luxon says.

Ms Sepull previously served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer for USAA Financial Services. Prior to that she was Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Kimberly-Clark and was formerly Chief Information Officer at Honda Motor Corporation in the United States.

Ms Sepull has also held positions with IBM and in various start-up technology organisations as well as serving on several customer advisory boards, including with IBM and Gartner. She currently serves as a member of the technical advisory group for the London Stock Exchange.

Ms Sepull says she is excited to join such an iconic global airline, which has been regularly recognised as the best in the world.

'Technology is at the core of enabling growth, simplification, and an outstanding customer experience. I look forward to working with Air New Zealand's Executive and digital teams on this next exciting chapter in the airline's history.'

