Air New Zealand : offering flexibility following Christchurch incident

The airline will waive any change fees and difference in fare should a customer need to make changes to travel booked for today.

Customers can call the airline's contact centre on 0800 737 000 at their convenience or contact the airline via private message on Facebook or Twitter to manage any immediate booking changes. Call volumes may be higher than usual as a result of this incident, impacted customers are not required to advise Air New Zealand today of changes to their travel plans.

Air New Zealand has offered its support to Emergency Services managing the incident in Christchurch today.

