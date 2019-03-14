Log in
AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Air New Zealand : offering flexibility following Christchurch incident

03/14/2019 | 11:59pm EDT

The airline will waive any change fees and difference in fare should a customer need to make changes to travel booked for today.

Customers can call the airline's contact centre on 0800 737 000 at their convenience or contact the airline via private message on Facebook or Twitter to manage any immediate booking changes. Call volumes may be higher than usual as a result of this incident, impacted customers are not required to advise Air New Zealand today of changes to their travel plans.

Air New Zealand has offered its support to Emergency Services managing the incident in Christchurch today.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 03:58:06 UTC
