AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Air New Zealand : releases latest sustainability report

09/26/2019 | 01:23am EDT

The report tackles key themes including climate change and carbon reduction, embracing diversity and inclusion, supporting sustainable tourism, working with suppliers and reducing waste and plastic.

Air New Zealand Head of Sustainability Lisa Daniell says she is pleased at the airline's progress against its goals, but admits there is still much work to be done.

'We have set ourselves some ambitious targets, but we've made great strides against our goals over the past 12 months. This includes preventing more than 15,000 tonnes of CO₂-e from entering the atmosphere through combined operational initiatives, reducing plastic by nearly 55 million items across our network, increasing the number of women in senior leadership roles to 44 percent (up from 39 percent in 2018), and flying 350,000 more customers to destinations on our regional network than in the previous year.

'Ultimately though, responding to the climate crisis remains our single biggest sustainability challenge. While we've continued to build efficiencies in our own operation and invest in more modern, fuel efficient aircraft to curb carbon emissions, we've also been pleased to see an increase in the number of travellers who offset their emissions from flying over the past year. Going forward, we would love to see more corporate customers commit to offsetting their flights as well.'

Air New Zealand 2019 sustainability highlights

  • More than 180,000 customer journeys offset via the airline's FlyNeutral voluntary carbon offsetting programme - 40% more than in 2018
  • More than 2,500 tonnes of fuel and more than 8,000 tonnes of CO₂-e saved by plugging aircraft into ground power at the gate
  • Women in senior leadership positions increased to 44% from 39% in 2018
  • More than 400 threatened creatures and conservation dogs transported for the Department of Conservation
  • 71 million passengers flown on the airline's regional network - up from 5.36 million in 2018
  • Nearly 55 million plastic items to be removed or replaced with lower impact alternatives by the end of October
  • 120 tonnes of unopened items reinjected onto aircraft instead of going to landfill

The 2019 report is available to view on Air New Zealand's website.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 966 M
EBIT 2020 425 M
Net income 2020 296 M
Debt 2020 1 454 M
Yield 2020 8,00%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 3 094 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,64  NZD
Last Close Price 2,75  NZD
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
David Morgan Chief Operations Integrity & Standards Officer
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED1 906
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.85%37 572
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC6.50%22 686
AIR CHINA LTD.9.42%15 789
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.12%12 485
ANA HOLDINGS INC-0.18%11 863
