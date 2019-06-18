Air New Zealand : run Star Alliance lounge in LA named world's best alliance lounge

This is the fifth year in a row the lounge, situated in Los Angeles' Tom Bradley International Terminal, has won the accolade.

Announced at the 2019 International Paris Air Show, the Skytrax World Airline Awards are the global benchmark of airline excellence. The awards are determined annually through the Skytrax airline passenger satisfaction survey of more than 20 million passengers. The survey covers 335 airlines globally and measures passenger satisfaction across more than 40 key performance indicators of airline product and service.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Nikki Goodman says winning the award for the fifth year in a row demonstrates the commitment of both Air New Zealand and Star Alliance to providing the very best product and service for their customers.

'This award shows we've refined a winning combination of fantastic design, amazing employees and a sense of always looking for what we can improve on. The LA lounge team loves bringing a bit of Kiwi flavour to the US and they take pride in creating meaningful connections and superb service for our customers.'

At the same awards ceremony, Star Alliance was also awarded the Best Airline Alliance Award 2019 for an equally unprecedented fourth consecutive year. Click here to find out more about the awards.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia