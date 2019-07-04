Log in
Air New Zealand : secures fourth US Navy engine overhaul contract

07/04/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

The latest contract, worth more than USD$17 million, will see the Auckland-based Gas Turbines team carry out maintenance on the LM2500™ Gas Turbines which power the US Navy's cruiser fleet.

The Air New Zealand Gas Turbines business has secured USD$80 million of confirmed work covering 39 engine units since the power turbine contracts were first opened for tender by the US Navy in 2017.

To date, the Gas Turbines business has delivered seven overhauled units back to the US Navy, with 13 units currently in work and another nine onsite ready for induction. The 10 additional units awarded in the latest contract will arrive in New Zealand late August and the overall body of work is expected to conclude in 2021.

Air New Zealand's Chief Ground Operations Officer Carrie Hurihanganui says the contracts are competitively bid for and the win only solidifies the airline's longstanding relationship with the US Navy.

'This fourth contract win is a credit to the Gas Turbines team and further strengthens our to more than 20-year relationship with the US Navy. It's a clear indicator of the calibre of work the team produces.'

Air New Zealand Gas Turbines is a business unit of Air New Zealand and a General Electric 'Authorised LM2500™ Service Provider' providing LM2500™ gas turbine overhaul and repair services to clients globally across a range of industries. The business began sourcing work in the industrial and marine sector more than 35 years ago and has since supported several of the world's navies, offshore oil and gas platform operators and power generation companies.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 00:17:04 UTC
