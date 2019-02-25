Log in
Air New Zealand : shrinks some domestic fares by half

02/25/2019 | 08:23pm EST

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon says the move to shrink fares is the biggest overhaul of the airline's domestic pricing structure in more than a decade and will see more than three quarters of a million seats a year available for less than $50.

'We are making travel more affordable than ever for Kiwis so that they can explore more of their own backyard, connect with family and friends and attend the amazing events we have around the nation,' Mr Luxon says.

Air New Zealand is shrinking its lowest fares on 41 domestic routes meaning Kiwis will be able to fly within each island for as low as $39 and between the North Island and South Island for as low as $39.

Air New Zealand's longest domestic service - the two-hour 1,174 kilometre direct flight between Auckland and Invercargill launching in August will have seats available from $79.

'We have shrunk our lowest fares by up to $45 in a move we believe will further supercharge domestic tourism and we'd love to see hotels, rental car companies and tourist experience operators follow our lead.'

'Regional New Zealand is one of the biggest winners out of today's announcement. Some of the great new Seat only fares include Auckland to Gisborne or Kerikeri for $39 and Auckland to Blenheim or Nelson for $49,' Mr Luxon says.

Fares on the airline's main trunk routes are also shrinking - Auckland-Christchurch and Auckland-Wellington now start at $49 one-way and Christchurch-Wellington from $39.

The new fares are available for purchase from today at www.airnz.co.nz for travel from 25 March 2019.

Air New Zealand's new entry-level one-way Seat fares are as follows:

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 01:22:07 UTC
